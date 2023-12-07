OVERNIGHT: Much of tonight stays in the 50s with clouds continuing to build. It will be breezy with southerly wind sustained around 10mph. Low temps bottom out in the mid to upper 40s near sunrise Friday.

FRIDAY: It will be mild, mostly cloudy & windy Friday. Rain returns late Friday night. Showers and some storms develop over NWA first before moving into central Arkansas closer to midnight. An isolated severe storm is possible, with hail the largest threat.

SEVERE THREAT SATURDAY: The greatest threat for severe storms Saturday is south and east of Arkansas during the day. Isolated large hail and damaging wind are the primary threats. The tornado threat is very low for Arkansas, but not zero. Rain lasts through early evening for central Arkansas and clears out of the state entirely Saturday night. Colder weather settles in Sunday.