Our severe weather threat is wrapping up. The rain will move out of the state by Noon today, but clouds will hold on through the afternoon.

Plus, since a strong cold front and very strong area of low pressure is passing through, the wind will be very strong in the middle of our Friday. The wind will be 20-30 mph from the west around Noon and gusts may be over 40 mph. Parts of East Arkansas could have wind gusts over 50 mph. There is a High Wind Warning in East Arkansas for that.

A Flood Watch is in effect until Noon for Central and North Arkansas as well.