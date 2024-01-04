TONIGHT: Clouds will increase overnight tonight as temperatures fall into 20s and 30s.

TOMORROW: Precipitation chances return early Friday morning. Light snow showers look possible Friday morning across portions of NW Arkansas and higher elevation areas across western Arkansas. Much of the rest of the state will see a cold rain throughout the day Friday. There could be a few slick spots across northwest Arkansas, however no major impacts are expected.

Snowfall forecast

Impact forecast

EXTENDED: Conditions will start to dry out by the weekend. A more impactful system with a better chance for rain will return early next week.