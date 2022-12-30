Rain is likely early this morning, but it will taper off through the morning hours. That being said, there will always be a chance of an isolated shower through the afternoon and even into tonight. Temperatures will not swing too much today as a cool front is making it’s way through the state. That front is helping end the rain, however.

It will be quiet for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day with temperatures well above normal. But Monday, January 2, will bring rain and thunderstorms with some severe weather including a chance of tornadoes. Another 1-2″ of rain is likely for Monday too.