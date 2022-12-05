Drizzle, mist and some fog this morning with rain showers likely through the day. Temperatures didn’t warm up yesterday, but they will today as a warm front starts to lift over the state. 60s will move into Central Arkansas by the end of the afternoon. North Arkansas will stay in the 40s and 50s. It will warm more so in North Arkansas tomorrow.

Rainfall amounts today will be low and the same for tomorrow. But tomorrow night and Wednesday will bring heavy rain and rainfall totals up to 2″ or more. Click through these slides to see.