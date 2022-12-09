The next in the series of storm systems will bring rain, locally heavy at times, and a few thunderstorms to the state late tonight through Saturday.

A partly sunny and dry Sunday and Monday are on the way with lows in the 40s and highs in the mid to upper 50s.

A powerful are of low pressure is expected to move into the Mid South Tuesday with widespread showers and thunderstorms. Early indications are that there is an increasing threat of severe weather with large hail, damaging straight line winds and a couple of tornadoes possible.

Behind the front, dry and much cooler weather is expected with lows around freezing and highs in the 40s by late next week.