TONIGHT: Clouds will slowly increase overnight as temperatures fall in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

TOMORROW: Clouds will continue to increase throughout the day on Friday as temperatures warm into the upper 50s and lower 60s. Rain chances will start to increase Friday night and into the overnight hours.

EXTENDED: Rain showers will linger throughout the morning hours. Skies will clear throughout the afternoon hours. Dry and sunny weather will return on Sunday.