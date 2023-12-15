TONIGHT: Rain chances will increase tonight and into the overnight hours. Most of the rain will be scattered, with light to moderate showers.
TOMORROW: A few light showers will linger Friday morning, however, most of the day will be dry with gradually clearing skies.
EXTENDED: Dry conditions will continue on Sunday with sunny and mild weather. Mild and quiet weather will continue into early next week.
