Our unsettled weather pattern will continue through the weekend. A storm system will move east from The Rockies along with a Pacific cold front bringing another round of showers and thunderstorms later tonight through Thursday with locally heavy rainfall possible.
A weak ridge of high pressure will result in partly cloudy skies and pleasant highs in the mid 60s Friday before another storm system and cold front sweeps through late Saturday into Sunday with another around of showers and a few thunderstorms.
Much cooler and drier air moves into the state for the start of the work week with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s with patchy frost possible.
