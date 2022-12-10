TONIGHT: Rain will continue over far southern Arkansas this evening. The rest of the state will be dry with cloudy skies and temperatures dropping into the 40s. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

SUNDAY: The rain will be completely out of the state but the clouds will stick around. Expect mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the upper 50s Sunday afternoon. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

MONDAY: Cloudy skies continue. Monday will feature mostly cloudy skies, no rain, and temperatures near 60°.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK: The main focus is on Tuesday. There is a substantial risk of severe weather Tuesday afternoon. Click here for more. After that, we will see a big drop in temperatures. It looks like it will feel a lot more like winter as we near Christmas.

– Meteorologist Alex Libby

