As a cold front moves through Arkansas and rain moves in, temperatures will fall from the 50s this morning to the 50s this afternoon. A strong northerly wind is anticipated as well. That means, it won’t be too pleasant this afternoon.

Rainfall totals will be one to two inches in West and Southwest Arkansas by Friday morning. Central Arkansas will get around one inch. In North Arkansas it will likely be well below an inch of rain.

Temperatures will return to normal this weekend and early next week. Poor long-range model forecast agreement on rain chances leaves us cautious in putting a high chance for next Tuesday and Wednesday. Those rain chances could go up or be dropped out altogether as we get closer to those days.