We’re not expecting rain in Central Arkansas today until the end of the afternoon. It will start off mostly cloudy with temperatures in the low 30s and upper 20s. There will be periods of sunshine today, but the clouds really fill in this afternoon before rain moves in. It will stay chilly all day. Little Rock will not get out of the 40 today. Little Rock will have a high of 47°.

Rain will move into West Arkansas much sooner and a change to snow in the higher elevations may start as soon as 3 PM in Polk and Scott counties. At 3 PM, a Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect too. That means the snow covering roads and bridges could impact travel in those spots. The change to snow and possibly some sleet will spread into the Ozarks in the evening. Central Arkansas could see some brief changeover overnight too.

So, how much? 1-2″ in higher elevations of the Ozarks and Ouachitas. But a few spots may still get over 2″. The gradients drops off quickly as it moves toward Little Rock and Central Arkansas. Most of Central Arkansas can expect nothing more than a dusting of snow.