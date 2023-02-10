It will be a chilly, cloudy day with the wind increasing in the afternoon. Rain has already developed in West Arkansas and will be moving into Central Arkansas during the morning hours. Temperatures will stay in the 40s in Little Rock with a high temperature of 48° this afternoon.
During the day, the high elevations of the Ozarks in North Central Arkansas may get a mix of rain and snow and have a chance of accumulating snow. Then this evening the rain/snow mix and chance of accumulating snow will occur in the Ouachitas.
STAY INFORMED
Download the Arkansas Storm Team app
To make sure you are staying up-to-date with the forecast, download the Arkansas Storm Team app to get updates anywhere at any time.
To watch the latest video updates from the Arkansas Storm Team, you can check them out here.
The Arkansas Storm Team is a collaboration of two stations to bring you the largest weather team in the state when covering Arkansas weather.