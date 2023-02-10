It will be a chilly, cloudy day with the wind increasing in the afternoon. Rain has already developed in West Arkansas and will be moving into Central Arkansas during the morning hours. Temperatures will stay in the 40s in Little Rock with a high temperature of 48° this afternoon.

During the day, the high elevations of the Ozarks in North Central Arkansas may get a mix of rain and snow and have a chance of accumulating snow. Then this evening the rain/snow mix and chance of accumulating snow will occur in the Ouachitas.