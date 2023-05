Rain showers are more likely this morning than they will be this afternoon. We are starting in the upper 50s and low 60s this Friday morning. It will stay cloudy most of the day in Central Arkansas, so temperatures will struggle to reach 80°. But the sun will break out sooner in South Arkansas. We’ll have plenty of 80s in South Arkansas today. An isolated shower or thunderstorm is possible this afternoon and this evening.

Rain amounts through the weekend will range from ½” to 1″.