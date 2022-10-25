Rain is most likely this morning. A cool front has already dropped temperatures in West Arkansas, but Central Arkansas is starting in the upper 60s and 70s this morning. But as the front and rain move through temperatures will fall.
Wednesday and Thursday will be dry, but rain is expected to return Friday night and go through the weekend. It will be welcomed, but may not be heavy rain.
