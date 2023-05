High rain chances this morning; lower this afternoon. Temperatures stay in the 70s in Little Rock, but will likely reach 80° in West and South AR.

After widespread rain this morning, it will taper off this afternoon, but there will be another chance tonight and tomorrow too. In fact, there’s a chance of rain every day through the 7 Day Forecast.

Big rain totals are possible through the weekend.

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for some until 1 PM. This does not include Pulaski County.