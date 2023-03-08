Rainy weather is here and will last through tomorrow night. The rain will not be constant; it will come in waves. Today’s wave is passing through this morning. While there is a chance of rain in the afternoon, you will most likely get rain this morning. Then, the rain chance will pick back up tonight.

The rain will pick back up tonight and carry into Thursday morning. There will be a break in the rain Thursday afternoon, but another one of those waves will move through Thursday night as a frontal system sweeps through and brings the rain to an end for Friday.

1-2″ of rain is expected by the time the rain ends Thursday night. Some places may get up to 3″.