The clouds will be in Central Arkansas today, but no rain is expected here. South Arkansas will likely see rain throughout the day. Temperatures are in the 60s this morning and will climb to the low 80s this afternoon. South Arkansas may stay in the upper 70s thanks to the thicker clouds and occasional rain.

The clouds will start to clear out Thursday evening, so temperatures will be warming back to normal Friday and then above normal this weekend. The normal high temperature is now 86° in Little Rock. Humidity will also drop Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, so even with an approaching front Saturday, rain will be hard to come by then too. The chance of rain is less than 20% for Saturday at this point.