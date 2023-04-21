TODAY: Showers and a few thunderstorms continue across the areas this morning as our cold front slowly moves through the state. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are expected to continue through the afternoon today before slowly moving out of the areas tonight. Temperatures will be much cooler today with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Winds will be a bit breezy at times out of the northeast around 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Skies will clear tonight as temperatures cool off into the mid to upper 40s.

TOMORROW: The cooldown will continue this weekend with highs in the 60s and 70s on Saturday. Overall Saturday looks to be dry, however, a few isolated showers will be possible Saturday night into Sunday morning.

EXTENDED: Rain chances will start to increase into early next week as temperatures stay below average in the 50s and 60s.