TONIGHT: Storms will move out before midnight tonight. Mostly clear skies and cooler air behind the cold front will cool temperatures into the mid 60s by Monday morning. Northwest wind 10-15 mph

MONDAY: Heavy rain and thunderstorms will move into southwest Arkansas late Monday morning. No rain is expected in central Arkansas. Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies along with a north wind of 5-10 mph will keep temperatures below average. I’m forecasting a high of 85° in Little Rock.

TUESDAY: Showers and thunderstorms will be more widespread Tuesday. Central Arkansas will see a 60% chance of rain in the morning. High temperatures will only get into the upper 70s and low 80s. We should see some partial clearing in the afternoon. Southeast wind 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK: We will see a 40% chance of rain Wednesday. Sunshine returns on Thursday. Late week and into Father’s Day weekend looks hot!

– Meteorologist Alex Libby

Follow me on Facebook, Twitter