The intensity and coverage of rain will increase this afternoon with temperatures in the mid-40s. Then tonight as temperatures fall into the upper 30s, some snow will start to mix in. As temperatures reach the low to mid-30s 10-PM to Midnight, it may become all snow in Central Arkansas. “Becoming all snow” will occur much earlier in West, NW, and North Central Arkansas.

Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories will run from Noon Tuesday until 6 AM, Wednesday. Snow totals will be highest within the “warning” area, and therefore, travel will be most impacted there tonight and tomorrow. Within the Winter Weather Advisory travel will be impacted, but not to the extent it will be within the “warning.” Some snow will fall and possibly accumulate even outside the “advisory” including Little Rock and Pulaski County.

While nearly everyone in Arkansas will see rain at some point, some will probably see more rain than snow in the long run (white shaded area). The River Valley and along I-30 and US 67 there will be a change to snow, but in the long run there will be more rain than snow (pink shaded area). In East & much of South Arkansas it looks as if there will be nothing but a cold rain (green shaded area).

Snowfall totals will be as high as 6-12″ in the high elevations of the Ozarks and Ouachitas in the dark blue. 3-6″ in the light blue in the Ozarks and Ouachitas. 1-3″ in most of the “advisory” area and along the AR River Valley. And on the eastern edge of the snow 1″ or less can be expected and that’s where Little Rock falls.

STAY INFORMED:

To make sure you are staying up-to-date with the forecast, download the Arkansas Storm Team app to get updates anywhere at any time.