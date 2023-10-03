OVERNIGHT: Parts of northeast Arkansas will stay a little smoky this evening due to a grass fire Tuesday afternoon between Newport and Jonesboro. Clouds will continue to increase overnight with mild temperatures. Southeasterly wind will calm to around 5mph.

WEDNESDAY: Showers and thunderstorms roll through Wednesday and will be sporadic throughout the day. Over half an inch of rain will be possible for central Arkansas with higher rainfall totals over west Arkansas. High temperatures will be near 80°F, with many spots across the western half of the state staying in the 70s.

WHAT’S NEXT: Rain continues into Thursday, with some clearing by the end of the day. Temperatures will be in the mid 70s with sunshine back in the forecast Friday into the weekend. Mornings drop to the upper 40s and low 50s this weekend.