OVERNIGHT: Clouds continue to clear tonight across the state with temps cooling down much lower compared to earlier in the week. Lows will be in the 30s and 40s in central and north Arkansas. Wind will be out of the north thanks to the cold front passing through earlier Friday.

THIS WEEKEND: Seasonable weather settles in this weekend with mornings near 40°F and afternoons in the low 60s. Saturday will be sunny and dry with clouds and rain building in Sunday evening.

WHAT’S NEXT: Showers and storms move through Monday, with the best chance for the heaviest rain and strong storms over south Arkansas Monday evening. Rain should clear by sunrise Tuesday morning. It will breezy through the day Tuesday with clouds gradually clearing. Wednesday and Thanksgiving will be dry, sunny and chilly.