TODAY: Light to moderate rain continues across Arkansas today. Temperatures start this morning in the upper 60s and will actually cool throughout the day, dropping into the mid 50s by this afternoon. Northwest wind 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: The heaviest rain will shift to northern Arkansas tonight into Thursday morning. Temperatures will also warm again. Temperatures will be near 60° by Thursday morning.

THURSDAY: The heaviest rain will begin shifting southward throughout the day. Temperatures will vary widely across the state. Northern Arkansas will be in the 50s while the southern half will be in the 70s. Rain will finally move out late Thursday.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK: Sunshine makes its return Friday with temperatures in the 60s! Another system will bring rain Saturday. Sun returns Sunday, and it looks like severe weather will be possible early next week.

– Meteorologist Alex Libby

