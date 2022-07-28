A cold front will slowly move southward into and through Arkansas through the weekend with widespread showers and thunderstorms expected. Locally heavy rainfall and an isolated severe thunderstorm, with damaging winds, possible. Highs will drop back into the 80s with lows in the low to mid 70s.
High pressure begins building back into the Mid South next week with highs back in the mid to upper 90s with diminishing rain chances.
