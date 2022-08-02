A ridge of high pressure in the upper levels will spread from the Rockies into the central and northern Plains through the weekend. This will keep temperatures seasonably hot and also allow disturbances to move over the state bringing isolated to widely scattered mainly afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms.

The severe weather and excessive rain threat will be low but a gusty thunderstorm and brief, locally heavy rainfall will be possible. A slightly more robust disturbance on Thursday will increase rain coverage across the state.

Highs will top out in the 90s with borderline Heat Advisory heat indices around 105° or slightly higher in a few places with lows in the mid to upper 70s.