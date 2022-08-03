A disturbance will move south across Arkansas Thursday into Friday upping our rain chances just a bit. Plentiful low level moisture and a somewhat unstable atmosphere will lead to a decent chance of showers and thunderstorms for parts of the state through the end of the work week.

Upper level high pressure will nose in from the southwest this weekend leading to slim, if any, rain chances and temperatures back up into the low to mid 90s with afternoon heat indices of 105° or higher.

By early next week, the ridge breaks down a bit with slightly less hot weather and widely scattered to scattered mainly afternoon showers and thunderstorms.