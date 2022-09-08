The work week will end on a dry and pleasant note but rain chances are in the forecast this weekend.

An upper level low will transport moisture back into Arkansas Saturday with elevated rain chances especially for central and eastern parts of the state. A cold front will bring small shower and thunderstorm chances Sunday.

Much of next week will be quite pleasant with highs on Monday in the low 80s warming to around 90° by Thursday with overnight lows dropping into the 50s to mid 60s with humidity expected to remain very low.