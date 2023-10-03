TONIGHT: Clouds will increase overnight tonight as temperatures fall into the mid-60s.

TOMORROW: Rain chances will start to increase late Wednesday morning and into the afternoon and evening. A few thunderstorms will be possible as well. Temperatures will warm into the upper 70s and lower 80s.

EXTENDED: Our cold front will move through on Thursday continuing rain chances. Temperatures will be on the cooler side throughout the end of the work week and into the weekend.