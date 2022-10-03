While the Fall weather has been great to enjoy outdoor activities, the lack of widespread rainfall has led to a high wildfire danger and numerous county burn bans.
High pressure will move east during the middle of the week allowing a southerly flow to push highs into the 80s to low 90s by Thursday.
A cold front will move through the Mid South Thursday night bringing a much cooler air mass which will push lows back into the 40s and highs only in the upper 60s and 70s later next week and into the start of next weekend.
