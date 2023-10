THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered light showers. Rain chances: 30%. Highs near 81. Wind: S 10-20 mph.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with isolated light showers. Rain chances: 20%. Lows near 70. Wind: S 8-12 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and warm with scattered showers and perhaps a thunderstorm. Rain chances: 40%. Highs near 83. Wind: S 8-12 mph.