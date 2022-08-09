A slow moving, weak cold front will keep rain chances in the forecast for a couple of more days. With more clouds around, highs will be slightly “cooler” than average in the mid 80s to around 90°.

Less humid air will filter into Arkansas this weekend with more sunshine expected with highs back into the low to mid 90s and overnight low dipping into the more comfortable 60s to low 70s.

Hotter and more humid weather returns next week as winds become southerly again with a couple of showers possible Tuesday.