As the chance of rain stays up this afternoon the temperature will be going up. We should hit 60s late this afternoon. Little Rock will have a high temperature of 62°. Then the temperature will hold around 60° overnight.

Rainfall amounts today will be low and the same for tomorrow. But tomorrow night and Wednesday will bring heavy rain and rainfall totals up to 2″ or more.

Click through these slides to see the progression of rainfall totals through Wednesday.