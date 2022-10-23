MONDAY: Monday will start warm and windy and end wet. During the morning temperatures will be in the mid 60s with a south wind of around 10 mph. By the afternoon, we will warm into the low and mid 80s with increasing clouds.

Rain and thunderstorms will move in around dinnertime. Rain will be heavy at times and there is a low risk for severe weather across southwest and central Arkansas.

TUESDAY: Rain and thunderstorms will continue into Tuesday morning. A cold front will move from west to east in the morning. When it gets to eastern Arkansas it could set off one or two severe thunderstorms. Temperatures will top out in the low 70s with a breezy south wind 10-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Cooler temperatures will arrive Wednesday. 40s in the morning will only rise into mid 60s during the afternoon. Skies will be mostly sunny with a northeast wind 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK: Cool temperatures continue into Thursday and Friday. By Friday night we are already watching our next rain chance. Heavy rain looks likely for the first half of the weekend.

– Meteorologist Alex Libby

Follow me on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

STAY INFORMED:

Download the Arkansas Storm Team app

To make sure you are staying up-to-date with the forecast, download the Arkansas Storm Team app to get updates anywhere at any time.

To watch the latest video updates from the Arkansas Storm Team, you can check them out here.

KARK WEATHER

FOX16 WEATHER

The Arkansas Storm Team is a collaboration of two stations to bring you the largest weather team in the state when covering Arkansas weather.