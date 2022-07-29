Rain and thunderstorms become likely today. With the higher chance of rain, cloudier sky, and front slowly moving through the state temperatures will be much lower today. Central Arkansas will likely not get out of the 80s.
While there was a lot of rain overnight across North Arkansas, more is likely this afternoon and each day this weekend.
Keep in mind some thunderstorms may produce strong gusty wind when they develop in the afternoon and early evening hours.
