Our rain chances will increase this afternoon and temperatures will stay in the 80s (unless it’s raining and then it will be in the 70s during the rain).

Thunderstorms that form in Central and South Arkansas this afternoon may become strong to severe with gusty wind being the threat. Strong to severe storms may for again Saturday afternoon in Central and South Arkansas with the threat of damaging wind. Sunday’s thunderstorms most likely don’t have a chance to be severe.