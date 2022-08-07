TONIGHT: Our area of high pressure that brought us sunny skies all weekend will still be in control overnight tonight. This means we will see mostly clear skies and temperatures dropping into the mid 70s. Winds will be very light out of the south.

MONDAY: The morning hours will feature mostly sunny skies and temperatures quickly warming into the low 90s. During the afternoon we will see several showers and thunderstorms pop up. The storms will be pretty scattered, so there is only a 40% chance you see one. Northwest and Central Arkansas will see the best chance to see a storm. No severe weather is expected within any of the thunderstorms.

TUESDAY: Unsettled weather will continue into Tuesday. There is a 60% chance for rain all day Tuesday. The additional clouds and rain will keep temperatures in the 80s!

EXTENDED OUTLOOK: Rain chances continue all day Wednesday and into Thursday morning. When it’s all said and done, locations could see 1-3″ of rain. High pressure and sunny skies will return Thursday afternoon and into next weekend.

Have a great week everyone! – Meteorologist Alex Libby

Follow me on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

STAY INFORMED:

Download the Arkansas Storm Team app

To make sure you are staying up-to-date with the forecast, download the Arkansas Storm Team app to get updates anywhere at any time.

To watch the latest video updates from the Arkansas Storm Team, you can check them out here.

KARK WEATHER

FOX16 WEATHER

The Arkansas Storm Team is a collaboration of two stations to bring you the largest weather team in the state when covering Arkansas weather.