We have some fog and a few isolated showers this morning and temperatures are on the rise. Storms are expected this afternoon. Stay Weather Aware.

Storms will move into West Arkansas starting around Noon and then into Central Arkansas starting around 2:00. They may linger in West Arkansas until as late as Midnight.

Rainfall totals will be around 1″ today and tonight for Central Arkansas, but maybe 2″ or more in SE AR. Then tomorrow when the next round of rain comes through another 0.10″ to 0.25″ of rain is likely.