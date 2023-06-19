After dropping into the 60s this morning, it will be a hot and sunny day and temperatures will rise to the low 90s this afternoon.

No rain is forecasted in the state today, but far Southwest Arkansas could get an isolated shower or thunderstorm overnight into Tuesday morning.

The area of low pressure that brought the rain and storms to the state over the weekend will stall in east Kentucky and east Tennessee this week and may even move back to the west a little. That being said, chances of rain will enter the northeastern part of the state tomorrow and then into Central Arkansas Wednesday.