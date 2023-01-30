TODAY: Clouds will linger throughout the day as temperatures begin to fall. This afternoon, temperatures will be in the mid-30s with a breezy northeasterly wind. Rain will start moving into the area during the afternoon today, and freezing rain will also be possible depending on where you live.

TONIGHT: This freezing rain chance will continue into the overnight hours. Bridges, overpasses, and any untreated surfaces will be the first areas to become slick. If you do not have to travel tomorrow morning across northern Arkansas, it is best to stay inside as roads will be slick where freezing rain has fallen.

TOMORROW: Another rain and freezing rain chance returns on Tuesday. This will play out similarly to Monday, with the chance for sleet, and freezing rain around the north and central parts of the state, while a cold rain falls across the southern half of the state. Again, travel is not advised for the areas under a freezing rain chance.

EXTENDED: Wednesday will be another icy day for some, before temperatures finally start to warm up on Thursday. Rain and ice chances will clear the state by Friday, as temperatures start to warm up for the weekend and sunshine returns. For a more detailed look at this week’s ice chance, click the link below.