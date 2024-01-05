TONIGHT: Rain will exit the state overnight as temperatures fall into the mid-30s.
TOMORROW: A few areas of patchy fog will be possible Saturday morning. Clouds will linger throughout the day on Saturday with temperatures warming into the mid to upper 40s.
EXTENDED: Sunshine will return on Sunday with temperatures warming into the low to mid-50s. Rain chances return to start next week with breezy and cool conditions.
Be alerted as soon as severe weather coverage begins by downloading the Arkansas Storm Team app from the App Store or on Google Play.