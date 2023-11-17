TONIGHT: Clouds will clear overnight tonight as temperatures fall into the mid-40s.
TOMORROW: Dry and slightly cooler weather will return on Saturday under mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will warm into the low to mid-60s.
EXTENDED: Shower and thunderstorm chances look to return late Sunday and into Monday. Monday will feature showers and a few storms throughout the day. A few strong to severe storms will be possible mainly across southern Arkansas on Monday.
