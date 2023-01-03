After a very stormy Monday, cooler high pressure will settle over the Mid South bringing lots of sunshine and highs in the 50s to low 60s with lows in the 30s.
A storm system and cold front will move through Arkansas Saturday and Sunday with a few showers and possibly a thunderstorms. Highs Saturday will top out in the mid 60s cooling to the mid 50s Sunday.
STAY WEATHER AWARE:
Download the Arkansas Storm Team app
To make sure you receive the warnings for any storms in your area and to stay up-to-date with the forecast, download the Arkansas Storm Team app.