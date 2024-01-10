After the very active weather the last couple of days, it will be nice to have a respite today. While we are starting the day in the 20s, with sunshine we will climb into the 50s today.

Tomorrow will be mild too, but late tomorrow the clouds return and then there will be a chance of rain and thunderstorms tomorrow evening. Overnight there will be a chance of strong to severe storms with storms coming out of NE Texas and SE Oklahoma. Hail and damaging wind will be the main threat, but there is a small chance of a tornado in far SW AR.

The wind will come back Friday with the cold front moving through and temperatures will fall from the 50s in the morning to the 30s in the afternoon. Plus, Central AR may see some flurries while NWA may get an inch of snow.

Saturday will be a cold day, but there will be sunshine. Then, there’s Sunday.

On Sunday a strong Arctic cold front will push in. Behind the front snow will develop in North AR Sunday morning, then in Central AR around Noon. As the Arctic blast plunges southward, the snow will push south too. In South AR, there might be a couple hours of a freezing rain Sunday evening before a transition to snow for the overnight. It’s beginning to appear that the storm will be over or be wrapping up Monday morning around sunrise.

Bitter cold, Arctic air will be here here next week. Many may see temperatures dip into the single digits in the morning hours Monday and Tuesday while wind chill values may be around Zero.