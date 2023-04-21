It will be a mostly clear and cool night. Temperatures will drop into the mid 40s Saturday morning. Saturday will start sunny, but the clouds will increase and temperatures will not climb out of the 60s. Scattered showers will move in Saturday evening and go through much of the night.

Rain showers will be possible around sunset in Central Arkansas, and they will likely carry over until around sunrise Sunday.

Other than a real small shower chance Sunday afternoon (South Arkansas will have a higher chance), there won’t be much rain around until Monday and Tuesday when the next upper-level low moves in from the west.