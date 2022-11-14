Upper level low pressure will move to the northeast early tonight bringing an end to the rain and higher elevation snow by Midnight. Mostly cloudy and cold for Tuesday with highs in the upper 40s.

Generally dry weather is expected for Wednesday through Friday with highs ion the 40s to low 50s. A weak disturbance may bring a couple of flurries to north and west Arkansas Friday night.

Sunshine with a slow warming trend is expected this weekend into next week with highs rising to the mid 50s by next Monday.