A fully sunny sky will be replaced with high clouds through the afternoon. Temperatures, however, will still rise to around 70° this afternoon.
The high clouds coming in are the leading edge of the moisture that will move in this weekend. Rain will likely start Friday afternoon in SW Arkansas and will move into Central Arkansas Friday night. One to two inches of rain is looking likely. We need it.
