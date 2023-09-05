As the upper-level low that brought the widespread rain and thunderstorms Monday moves away, it will still have a little influence on today’s weather by producing some isolated showers and thunderstorms. There will be a better chance of rain in North and Northeast Arkansas.

A weak front will move into Arkansas tomorrow and stall out. It will bring a chance of rain in NWA tonight and into Central Arkansas early tomorrow and then into South Arkansas tomorrow afternoon.

Some isolated showers and thunderstorms are expected Thursday too before the next front moves in Friday increasing the rain chance but also bringing a little cool down and drier air for the weekend.