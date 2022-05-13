This morning temperatures are starting in the low 70s and upper 60s. Places in the 60s are more likely to have some fog. So, there is some patchy thick and even dense fog this morning. That fog will quickly mix out this morning and we’ll have abundant sunshine through the morning.



Starting around noon clouds will be increasing in Central Arkansas as the rain chance will start to increase. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected late today and tonight.



Rain showers and thunderstorms will wind down Saturday morning, but isolated showers will still be possible Saturday afternoon. Sunday night may bring some stronger storms with the arrival of a cold front.

Be alerted as soon as severe weather coverage begins by downloading the Arkansas Storm Team app from the App Store or on Google Play.