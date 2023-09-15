TONIGHT: Skies will remain clear overnight tonight as temperatures fall into the upper 50s and lower 60s.

TOMORROW: Saturday will be another sunny and warm day. Temperatures will warm into the mid to upper 80s. Humidity will stay low throughout the entire day.

EXTENDED: Sunny and dry weather will continue on Sunday and into early next week. Rain chances will return by midweek. Temperatures will stay slightly above average throughout next week.